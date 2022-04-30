The Guidicelli family appears to be getting bigger as Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli welcomed a baby horse on April 28.

Guidicelli took to Instagram to share the birth of their foal at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Geronimo named the horse Maple.

“April 28, 2022 2100 our foal was born! Sarah named her Maple! Welcome to the world Maple!!” the actor said in the caption.

Two months ago, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Guidicelli marked the special occasion by sharing a series of their pictures together.

“Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs, we will be partners for life,” he wrote in the caption.

“I love you my beautiful wife! You’re the best. Happy 2nd year anniversary! #theguidicellis @justsarahgph,” the actor added.

They made an appearance in a benefit concert earlier this year where they did their own rendition of Celine Dion and Andre Bocelli’s “The Prayer.”

The celebrity couple performed the song at a charity concert last March 25. Guidicelli said proceeds of the event went to the rehabilitation of churches destroyed by Typhoon Odette.

Since their February 2020 wedding, Geronimo and Guidicelli have been mostly away from the limelight, opting for one-off projects.