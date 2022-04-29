MANILA -- The chant that performer Gab Valenciano made for presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and vice presidential bet Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is now available on streaming giant Spotify.

Gab is the son of Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan, the sister of the senator.

Last Saturday, Gary took the stage at Robredo’s Pasay rally for the first time after Gab represented him in previous sorties.

Gary was joined by Gab on stage after two song performances where they set the 420,000-strong crowd jumping to chants of “Ang presidente, Leni Robredo! Bise presidente, Kiko Pangilinan!”

