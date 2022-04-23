Gary V takes Robredo rally stage for the first time

PASAY CITY - Mister Pure Energy Gary Valenciano took the stage at Vice President Leni Robredo’s Pasay rally for the first time Saturday, after his son Gab Valenciano represented him in previous sorties.

The older Valenciano was unable to join Robredo and Pangilinan’s rallies due to a COVID-19 infection, and other previously confirmed professional engagements abroad.

Gary is a brother-in-law of Pangilinan.

Gary was joined by his son Gab on stage after two song performances where they set the 420,000-strong crowd jumping to chants of “Ang presidente, Leni Robredo! Bise presidente, Kiko Pangilinan!”

Gary then asked the crowd to join him in singing “Di Bale Na Lang Kaya”.

Valenciano the father then greeted Robredo after his and his son’s performance, before Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez was introduced.