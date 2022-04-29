MANILA -- Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin, who rose to fame as a Top 5 finalist on "American Idol" in 2020, is excited to perform at the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on April 30.

In an interview with ANC's Headstart hosted by Karen Davila on Friday, Martin said he will be performing his own composition at the pageant.

"The song took about I guess less than a day to write and produce. I wrote it with co-collaborator of mine in LA. When I was told that I will be singing for the competition, I got so excited. And I am like, my songwriting process usually takes very short because I just get very impatient when I make music. I kinda knew what I was stepping into, I knew what I want to write about. And I watched a bunch of past Miss Universe Philippines performances and just Miss Universe performances in general because I've never actually been in any scenario like that. I never watch any pageants and I wanted to learn more about it. I took that and that's kind a what made the song. I wanted to write about the beauty in women and confidence. I love it so much and it took so fast to write it," Martin said.

This is the California-born singer’s first time to visit the Philippines.

"When I first got here, it was very, very overwhelming, it was a big culture shock. I realized I was out of my element upon coming here. After few days of rest and overcoming jet lag I'm having the best time of my life and I am enjoying it," said Martin who is planning to visit Boracay.



In the interview, Martin also looked back at his "American Idol" journey.