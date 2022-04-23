American Idol star Francisco Martin in Manila for Miss Universe PH

Francisco Martin (middle with his team left to right) Nick Dino, Carlo Orosa, Arnold Mercado and Fatima Gomez. Photo courtesy: Carlo Orosa

Fil-am singer-songwriter Francisco Martin, who rose to fame as a Top 5 grand finalist on American Idol season 18 in 2020, arrived in Manila Saturday night ahead of his special guesting at the Miss Universe Philippines coronation on April 30.

Martin obliged his fans with a video greeting upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

This is the California-born singer’s first time to visit the Philippines, according to his creative handler, Carlo Orosa. He will perform his new composition at the evening gown presentation of the pageant.

Orosa said Martin’s guestings include “ASAP Natin ‘To”, ANC’s “Headstart”, RX Monster Radio’s Concert series, Wish Bus, and Stages Sessions at Robinsons Magnolia.

At the conclusion of his “American Idol” stint in May 2020, Martin described his journey as an “amazing experience overall,” adding he was thankful for inspiring others to follow their dreams.

The then 19-year-old crooner also thanked his supporters and invited them to travel with him onto the next chapter of his life. Martin has since embarked on a professional recording career.