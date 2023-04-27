Watch more News on iWantTFC

Unicron the planet eater, one of the biggest, baddest Transformers adversaries, is coming to Earth.

First introduced in the 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie, Unicron is a planet-sized robot that once threatened to destroy the Transformers' home planet of Cybertron.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", the latest in the Transformers franchise, will feaure Unicron as well as introduce a whole new breed of Transformer - the Maximals - in the battle for Earth.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" arrives in theatres June 7.