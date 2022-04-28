MANILA -- A-listers Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo and Anne Curtis are set to have their respective film projects this 2022, after being in the wings for more than two years due to this pandemic.

Viva Films’ president and COO Vincent del Rosario confirmed that his father, Vic del Rosario, had preliminary meetings and talks with the artists to discuss their projects with the film company.

To begin with, Vice Ganda will make his debut on Vivamax with the travelogue, “Gandara the Explorer,” which initially starts with his trip to Sagada and what happens along the way, his adventures and misadventures.

To be discussed in the next quarter is Vice Ganda’s project for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). “Gusto ni Vice mabasa na niya ang script for the project,” Del Rosario told ABS-CBN News. “We are already working on that.

“Si Sarah [Geronimo], may naka-line-up na projects na din na kailangan lang i-pitch,” Del Rosario added. “Very selective si Sarah lately kaya kailangan din ma fine-tune and projects for her.

“Meron na siyang concept na gusto. She wants to make a musical, so dapat we have to find the right theme.”

Two years ago, Viva Films dauntlessly launched more than two dozen films and earmarked P:1 billion to see the titles on the big screen. However, the pandemic ensued and everything came to a halt. While a few films were canned, several others were left unfinished.

Now that films are back to the big screen with Yam Laranas’ horror thriller “Rooftop,” the company recently unveiled an impressive line-up of films in “Summer to the Max,” all to be shown this year.

More than two dozen titles were confirmed, from romance to comedy, adaptations of Korean dramas, suspense-thrillers and a sprinkle of other ingredients thrown in. The line-up is sure at least until September.

Four new films are set to be released every month.

Bela Padilla, after the premiere of her directorial debut, “366,” wrapped up remaining scenes for “Ultimate Oppa,” before she returned to London, England, where she is now based. The film is Padilla’s first team-up with South Korean actor, Kim Gun-Woo.

A remake of the Tito, Vic and Joey comedy classic, “Working Boys,” will gather a new gang of wacky actors, with McCoy de Leon, Andrew Muhlach, Mikoy Morales and Jerald Napoles.

Diego Loyzaga and Sue Ramirez team up for the first time in “How To Love Mr. Heartless,” with Jason Paul Laxamana at the helm. The latter also directs the first team-up of Carlo Aquino and Julia Barretto, “Expensive Candy.”

JM de Guzman is paired for the first time with Cyndi Miranda in the light romance, “Adik sa ‘Yo,” while Christine Bermas will star in the third remake of “Scorpio Nights,” to be megged by Lawrence Fajardo.

Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza will work at the helm of “Pusoy Dos,” with Baron Geisler, Vince Rillon and Angeli Khang.

Meanwhile, Tony Labrusca will return from his long hiatus to star in the sexy romance drama, “Breathe Again,” with Ariella Arida, Jela Cuenca and Ivan Padilla.