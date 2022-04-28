MANILA -- Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 28.

To mark the special occasion, the two turned to their respective social media pages to share their greetings for each other.



"13 years married...18 years together...2 years na lang, 2 dekada na tayong magkapiling.. best decision ever! Through ups and downs, back pains and stiff necks.. life with you and our little ones.. will always be my greatest blessing.. i love you with all my heart.. @ryan_agoncillo," Santos wrote in her post.

For his part, Agoncillo simply wrote "13" with a heart emoji.

Santos and Agoncillo were first paired as a love team in 2004 for the fantaserye “Krystala.” They confirmed their relationship after the series ended and have been inseparable ever since.

They tied the knot at San Juan Nepomuceno Church in San Juan, Batangas on April 28, 2009. They have three children – Yohan, Lucho and Luna.

Related video: