Vertical Horizon coming back to PH for a concert

MANILA -- American alternative rock band Vertical Horizon is coming back to the Philippines this year for a concert.

According to an announcement by DMC Philippines, the band will perform at the SM Skydome on July 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the show, which are priced from P3,500 to P5,500, will be available for the general public beginning May 3 via SM Tickets and Ticket Max.

Vertical Horizon has been to the Philippines a couple of times before. Their last visit was in 2014 when they took the stage of the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila.

Some of their classic hits include "Best I Ever Had,” "Everything You Want," “You’re a God,” and “Finding Me” among others.