Photo by Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Supremo is making a huge comeback on the big screen.

Kapamilya leading man Daniel Padilla is set to star in two new movies from ABS-CBN Films to finally end his film hiatus.

The announcement came a month after his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo revealed her upcoming projects.

Just in time for his birthday, Padilla said he will be doing a buddy comedy and a dark-themed thriller that will redefine his image as a leading man.

“The beauty of DJ is ni-redefine niya who a true leading man is -- the definition of a leading man. Kami sa ABS-CBN Films, and the audience, we admire DJ because of his box-office and cinematic excellence. Kasi si DJ 'yung great combination nun e,” ABS-CBN Films head Kriz Gazmen said during the “New Media Alert” press conference.

Padilla assured that the upcoming projects are different from his previous characters.

“It's been a while. Itong mga proyektong gagawin natin ngayon ay handpicked. Na-feel nila 'yung gusto kong gawin ngayon e. Now is the perfect time,” the ABS-CBN heartthrob said.



The Guest

Photo by Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

Padilla will be leading the psychological suspense-thriller movie “The Guest” which they described as mind-blowing.

According to director Jerrold Tarog, the film features many twists and turns.

“Kind of imagining it na nasa modern-themed war. Marami siyang twists and turns bilang nasa puso ko 'yung kadiliman. Medyo mindf**k na pelikula siya,” the director said.

Padilla will be working with award-winning actor John Arcilla in the Black Sheep movie, which also serves as the latter’s reunion film with Tarog after the hit biopic “Heneral Luna.”

The movie is set to be shot this year but will be aired next year.



Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan

Photo by Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

Padilla was also excited to share that he will be making a project based on a story written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee.

With his close friend Dan Villegas at the helm, the half of KathNiel is starring in the adaptation of “Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan” from Lee’s book “Kung Alam N’yo Lang.”

Unlike the other film, the second movie is a light-hearted comedy featuring Padilla and his best friend in real life Zanjoe Marudo.

According to Padilla, the movie navigate the mysteries of life, love, friendship, and death.

“Nandun 'yung comedy pero di siya slapstick na pagpapatawa. Nakakatawa ang buhay. Dun siya. 'Di siya slapstick,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Padilla also confirmed that he and Bernardo will be finally pushing through with their film with director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

And while he did not disclose any details, the actor said the project will be a gift to their fans, who have been clamoring to see them on big screen for several years already.

The real-life couple's last movie “The Hows of Us” became one of the highest-grossing Filipino films.

“Galing kami ng serye pero it’s been a while na makita kami sa box-office ulit. Masyado nang nakaka-miss manood ng pelikula ulit. Hindi kasi natuloy 'yung huli naming gagawin,” he said.

“Pero nag-evolve na siya into this, ito na. May mga rason 'yung mga bagay kaya 'di natutuloy. Alam ko na 'yung storyline. Ito literal na bago talaga 'yung gagawin namin. Medyo matrabaho pero very exciting.”

The project is set to be released next year.

