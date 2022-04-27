MANILA -- John Prats turned to social media to celebrate his 30 years in the entertainment industry.

In a post on Instagram, Prats said he considers this a huge milestone considering longevity is so hard to attain in showbiz.

“30 years in this industry. Maraming salamat Lord God! Eto na po ang GREATEST achievement ko! Sabi ng karamihan, napakahirap tumagal sa showbiz industry, kaya naman maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat na naniniwala sa akin,” he said.

In the montage of photos he posted, Prats looked back at the projects he’s done from when he was still a child. Among them include “Ang TV,” “G-Mik,” “Tiny Tony,” “Banana Sundae,” “ASAP” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Throughout his career, Prats remained a Kapamilya.

Prats is praying he would be blessed with more projects in the future so he could continue being in the service of others while doing what he loves.

“Ikaw na po bahala. Ibibigay ko po lagi ang best ko. To God be the glory,” he added.