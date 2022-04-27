Veteran actor was undergoing quarantine at Kowloon Hotel

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang. Photo: Weibo via South China Morning Post

Celebrated Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang was pronounced dead on Wednesday after being found unconscious at a quarantine hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, sources told the Post. He was 87.

The actor, also known as Tsang Kong, was undergoing quarantine in the Kowloon Hotel on Nathan Road after returning to the city from Singapore on Monday.

The development came as health authorities on Wednesday confirmed 430 new Covid-19 cases, 83 more than the day before, and reported eight deaths related to the virus. Schools also reported seven pupils and a staff member tested positive.

According to a government source, staff from the Department of Health carried out a regular check on guests at the Kowloon Hotel, and there was no answer from Tsang’s room.

The insider said hotel staff were then called to open the door and the actor was found unconscious inside, shortly after midday. He was certified dead at the scene, he said. A rapid antigen test Tsang took on Tuesday had come back negative.

On the slight rebound in cases, Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection said authorities would continue to monitor the daily trend of infections.

“Even though the number is higher [compared to the day before], last week schools started to resume face-to-face classes, social-distancing measures were relaxed and some companies stopped work from home arrangements, so there are more people going out,” she said. “There is more human-to-human interaction, so a rebound is expected, but we need to look at whether the increase is large.”

The city’s tally of infections since the pandemic began stood at 1,203,068, with 9,282 related fatalities.

