MANILA – Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle on Wednesday finally introduced their first child to their followers on social media.

For the first time, Calzado and Wintle shared three adorable photos of their baby girl, Deia Amihan, which quickly won over hearts online.

“Our little seedling is growing fast. As you turn 3 months old today, we set the intention of nurturing you so that you reach your fullest potential and fulfill your divine purpose in this world,” Calzado said.

“By God’s grace, your future is brighter than we could ever imagine,” she added.

The post received thousands of comments, with netizens including celebrities expressing their admiration for the couple's daughter.

“Shes soooo yummy and pretty!!” Solenn Heussaff commented.

“Hi little cutie pie!!!!” said Anne Curtis.

“An angel. So adorable,” said Jodi Sta. Maria.

“Ay ang liwanag ng mata,” wrote Ryan Agoncillo.

Last March 31, Calzado gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter, Deia Amihan, who was born last January 26.

At that time, the actress shared her feelings and the challenges of being a first-time mom.

“This is, by far, the most challenging yet fulfilling journey I have been on and I know it is only the beginning," she wrote.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot in December 2018.