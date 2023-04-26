Karla Estrada greets son Daniel Padilla on his birthday

MANILA -- Actress Karla Estrada turned to social media to share her birthday greeting for her son, Daniel Padilla, who turned 28 on Wednesday, April 26.

On Instagram, Estrada uploaded a reel showing throwback photos of her son as she shared her sweet message for his special day.

"Happiest birthday to my first born! Thank you for everything anak .you deserve all the love in this world! I love you to the moon and back!" Estrada captioned her post.

In the comment section of her posts, fans and fellow celebrities also greeted Padilla on his birthday.

On social media, photos and clips taken from Padilla's birthday celebration were also uploaded.

Aside from family and friends, Padilla's girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo was also present.

Executives of ABS-CBN were also in attendance. Among them were ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, and TV production head Laurenti Dyogi.

Padilla was last seen in the series "2 Good 2 Be True" with Bernardo.

