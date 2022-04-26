‘Idol Philippines’ opens auditions for 2nd season

MANILA – The search is on for the next “Idol” of the Philippines, with online auditions opening this week.

On Tuesday, “Idol Philippines” detailed the mechanics for application for its second season via the UpLive app, where hopefuls can post their performances; or through the ABS-CBN auditions website.

“Kapamilya! Be the next Idol!” the reel said.

The first season of “Idol Philippines” aired in 2019, with Billy Crawford as host, and Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, Moira dela Torre, and James Reid as judges.

Zephanie Dimaranan was named champion.

The judges and host of the second season have yet to be revealed.

As in the international format from Fremantle and creator Simon Fuller, “Idol Philippines” features solo auditions, theater rounds, and then the live shows.