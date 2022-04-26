File photo.

MANILA — The original soundtrack singers of "A Broken Marriage Vow" are set to hold a digital concert via KTX.ph on Friday.

Fans will witness online the live performances of Jona, Angeline Quinto, Kyla, Morissette Amon, Gigi de Lana, and FANA at 8 p.m. for P199.

VIP tickets for P499 will also give access to a Zoom afterparty with the cast.

For Jona, who sang "Tinatapos Ko Na," the soundtrack supplements the emotion that the actors portray in the series.

"Napakahalaga rin nitong mga theme songs na ‘to na mailagay sa teleserye o sa mga movies para ma-enhance ‘yung eksena o ‘yung emotions na gusto nating i-convey as a whole sa audience," Jona said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"For me ‘yun ‘yung important na role ng isang singer na mailagay niya ‘yung tamang emotions at mai-deliver niya po through her voice ‘yung hinihingi na emosyon ng kanta," she added.

Jona said performing these songs also requires them to be actors to project the right emotions.

"Para po kasi sa akin, ang pagiging singer-performer ay pagiging actor din and you are using your voice to project the emotions na kailangan para roon sa lyrics ng kanta," she said.

"So, siyempre, when you’re singing broken-hearted songs siyempre itu-tune mo ‘yung boses mo na papaiyakin mo siya and kung kumakanta ka naman ng mga romantic or happy love songs siyempre iba rin naman ‘yung gagawin mong atake roon."