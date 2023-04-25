Eyes on the tickets, MOODZ!
PULP Live World unveiled Tuesday the ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming Philippine concert of South Korean singer-songwriter WOODZ.
The 26-year-old artist is set to perform for his Filipino fans at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on June 17 for his "OO-LI" world tour.
On its social media pages, PULP shared the seat map with the following ticket prices:
- Royalty - P12,500
- Standing A - P6,500
- Standing B - P5,500
- Loge - P6,500
- Balcony - P3,500
Tickets will go on sale starting May 21 through TicketNet's website and outlets, PULP said.
The tour is in support of WOODZ's 5th extended play "OO-LI," which he will release on Wednesday.
Born Choi Seung-yeon, WOODZ entered the K-pop scene in 2014 as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band UNIQ, launched by Yuehua Entertainment.
The singer departed Yuehua in October 2022 and moved to EDAM Entertainment, the same label that houses K-pop diva IU.
WOODZ also gained recognition after participating in the 2019 survival program "Produce X 101," where he finished in fifth place, leading him to becoming a member of the show's temporary boy band X1.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.
— Report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News intern