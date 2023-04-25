South Korean singer WOODZ. Photo: Twitter/@c_woodzofficial

Eyes on the tickets, MOODZ!

PULP Live World unveiled Tuesday the ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming Philippine concert of South Korean singer-songwriter WOODZ.

The 26-year-old artist is set to perform for his Filipino fans at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on June 17 for his "OO-LI" world tour.

Eyes on the tickets, y’all! Ticketing for #WOODZinMNL happens on May 21, 12NN via @TicketNetPH outlets nationwide and https://t.co/BhniORLngl.



Check out the seat plan and the fan benefits guide to help you decide which tier to go for. You’re welcome 😉 pic.twitter.com/bQMWfzE2rl — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) April 25, 2023

On its social media pages, PULP shared the seat map with the following ticket prices:

Royalty - P12,500

Standing A - P6,500

Standing B - P5,500

Loge - P6,500

Balcony - P3,500

Tickets will go on sale starting May 21 through TicketNet's website and outlets, PULP said.

The tour is in support of WOODZ's 5th extended play "OO-LI," which he will release on Wednesday.

Born Choi Seung-yeon, WOODZ entered the K-pop scene in 2014 as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band UNIQ, launched by Yuehua Entertainment.

The singer departed Yuehua in October 2022 and moved to EDAM Entertainment, the same label that houses K-pop diva IU.

WOODZ also gained recognition after participating in the 2019 survival program "Produce X 101," where he finished in fifth place, leading him to becoming a member of the show's temporary boy band X1.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

— Report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News intern