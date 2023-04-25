Big Bang’s Taeyang returns with new EP ‘Down to Earth’

MANILA — Taeyang of the veteran K-pop boy band Big Bang dropped Tuesday a new extended play (EP), marking his return as a solo artist after almost six years.

Titled "Down to Earth," the EP consists of six tracks, including lead single "Seed," which has a music video that was released on the same day.

The video for the sentimental ballad "Seed" was mostly presented in black and white, only displaying colors in its final moments, which showed a shot of Taeyang with a rising sun behind him.

"Down to Earth" also boasts collaborations with high-profile K-pop idols Jimin of BTS and Lisa of Blackpink, and rappers Beenzino and Bryan Chase.

Lisa features in the song "Shoong!", which has a performance video released alongside the EP and the music video for "Seed."

Jimin, meanwhile, lends his vocals for the song “Vibe,” which he and Taeyang pre-released in January.

“Down to Earth” is Taeyang’s first release after signing with new management The Black Label, a subsidiary of his former agency YG Entertainment.

Born Dong Young-bae, Taeyang debuted in 2006 as a member of Big Bang, considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop.

While in Big Bang, Taeyang also pursued a successful solo music career, putting out three solo albums. He is known for singles such as "Wedding Dress," "Ringa Linga" and "Eyes, Nose, Lips."

Last year, Big Bang dropped the sentimental song “Still Life,” the group’s first comeback in four years.

