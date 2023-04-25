Ara Mina has this message for Marco Gumabao

MANILA – Ara Mina is elated for her younger sister, actress Cristine Reyes, who has apparently found a new love.

In an interview with PEP, Mina was asked to react about the Instagram post made by actor Marco Gumabao on Monday seemingly confirming his romance with Reyes.

“That’s good to know. It means serious siya sa relasyon nila and in love and happy siya sa sister ko. Kasi proud siya,” Mina was quoted to have said.

Mina stated she is happy that someone is making her sister happy again.

As for Gumabao, she said: “Please take care and love my sister, okay? Make her happy. Please love also her daughter kasi siyempre may plus one na agad yan.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Gumabao shared snaps with Reyes making fans gush over their sweet moments together.

"You are my home and my adventure all at once," Gumabao wrote in the caption.

Fans also noticed that the last photo has a printed photo of the rumored couple with the words: "Love you."

Gumabao earlier said they are currently just enjoying each other’s company. Nonetheless, he categorically stated that what they have now is something "special."

Gumabao and Reyes two got the chance to work in the ABS-CBN series “Tubig at Langis.”

Reyes has separated from her estranged husband Ali Khatibi, who is the father of her daughter Amarah.