Handout

MANILA -- Global entertainment company Live Nation has announced the launch of Live Nation Philippines through its strategic acquisition of Music Management International (MMI).

MMI’s Rhiza Pascua has been appointed managing director of Live Nation Philippines, signaling further growth across Asia, according to an official statement released Monday.

Since its inception three decades ago, MMI has become one of the leading promoters in the Philippines. When the world’s more prominent artists skipped going to Manila, Pascua worked diligently to convince artists, managers, and agents and put the country firmly on the global touring map of Asia.

In recent years, MMI has promoted the most number of sold-out concerts in the territory, including those of Madonna, Coldplay, U2, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Niall Horan, Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, LANY, and many more.

“Rhiza is a formidable operator and has put the Philippines firmly on the global touring map. We have a long-standing and successful relationship with MMI, and the launch of Live Nation Philippines is the natural next step in our committed growth in the Asia Pacific region,” said Roger Field, president of Live Nation Asia Pacific.

“MMI adds another part to our network and our vision to deliver exceptional live entertainment experiences to music fans and more opportunities for artists to grow their audience across the world,” Field added.

With her appointment, Pascua said sky's the limit as the company looks forward “to bringing even more of the globe’s biggest stars and connecting fans with the artists they love and the magic of live."