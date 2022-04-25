MANILA -- The music video for Anji Salvacion's original composition "Dalampasigan" has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The track with a nostalgic melody was released under record label Star Pop last month. It was produced by Roque "Rox" Santod and arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

As of writing, the more than five-minute-video directed by Kashka has reached 124,285 views.

Salvacion, a celebrity finalist of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity," composed “Dalampasigan” during her stint on the reality show, as part of a fundraising event for victims of super typhoon Odette, including residents of her hometown of Siargao.

Salvacion, 19, first performed “Dalampasigan” during a December livestreamed concert, “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya,” held by ABS-CBN Foundation.

Salvacion, along with volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, are the representatives of the “PBB” celebrity edition, and will compete against the respective Top 2 of the adult and teen editions.