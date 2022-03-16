Watch more on iWantTFC

After three years, Siargao-raised Anji Salvacion finally got to return home, but with her joy tempered with sadness as she saw the island of her childhood leveled by the strongest typhoon to hit country in 2021.

The singer and “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) celebrity finalist had a chance to fly back to Siargao this month in between work engagements, and for the first time since her “Idol Philippines” stint in 2019.

Salvacion, 19, marked her homecoming with a relief operation organized by her family and fan groups based there, distributing packed goods to over a thousand families who continue to recover from the devastation of super typhoon Odette in December.

Salvacion also penned a tribute to Siargao, her first-ever composition “Dalampasigan,” which she first performed in “PBB” and is set to be released a single, with updated lyrics, on March 18.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Salvacion detailed her songwriting process, and how “Dalampasigan” is also a nostalgic tune about her time spent with family on the shores of Siargao.

Aside from the single, Salvacion is gearing up for another major project, the online talent search “Bida Star Singer,” which she will co-host with Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza.