LOOK: Gab Chee Kee joins Parokya ni Edgar in gig

Photo from Chito Miranda's Facebook page.

MANILA – Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee has returned to perform with the band in a new photo shared by frontman Chito Miranda.

In a Facebook post, Miranda said the guitarist performed "Your Song" and "Halaga" with the band.

"Don't worry, nagpaalam sya sa doctor nya, at may kasama syang nurse buong time. As a friend, I was honestly worried, and wanted him to rest, and to simply enjoy the show from the sidelines," Miranda said in the caption.

"As a bandmate, it was an overwhelming experience. Sobrang saya lang ng feeling na naka-jam si Gab ulit ... nakakakilabot," he added.

Miranda expressed his gratitude anew and hoped for Chee Kee's full recovery.

"Sabi ko nga, kung hindi nyo kami tinulungan, wala na siguro si Gab ngayon ... pero now, he's slowly getting his strength back, and is on his way to making a full recovery," he said.

"Mahaba pa ang laban, pero we are slowly winning."

Last January, Miranda asked for help in behalf of Chee Kee who was battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

Many artists heeded the call of Miranda and participated in fund-raising campaigns, including auctions.

A guitar signed by all the members of the iconic Filipino band Eraserheads was sold for a whopping price of P1.3 million to help raise funds for Chee Kee’s medical bill.

Chee Kee was discharged from the hospital last March.

RELATED VIDEO: