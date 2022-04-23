Screenshots from Leni Robredo's YouTube channel

After a long wait, real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have broken their silence and confirmed their support for the presidential run of Vice President Leni Robredo in the May elections.

The Kapamilya duo collectively known as KathNiel on Saturday affirmed through a video message during the Leni-Kiko People’s Rally in Pasay City, which drew more than 400,000 attendees, that they are also “Kakampink.”

Bernardo started her message narrating about social problems the country is facing such as unemployment, hunger, and poverty.

“Kung bata ka pa tulad ko, palagi yan tinatanong sa'yo. Ang hirap sagutin di ba. Dahil paano mo ipaplano ang kinabukasan kung mas kailangan munang iraos ang ngayon. Iisipin mo muna, ano kakainin ng pamilya mo? Paano mo babayaran ang kuryente, tubig, o pamasahe? Paano ka magpaplano kung bukas makalawa wala ka na trabaho?” the actress said.

“Ang hirap isipin ang kinabukasan kung kumakalam ang tiyan. Pwede ba talaga tayong magplano? May karapatan pa ba tayong mangarap?”

The lead actress of the upcoming series “2G2TB” added that it will be easier to have a plan if there is a leader who is present during a crisis and is ready to stand up for the marginalized.

“Siguro mas madaling magplano kung may maasahan kang subok na. Masasandalang lider na handang i-angat tayo sa lahat ng krisis. Isang lider na ilang beses nang ipinakita ang pagmamahal para sa mga taong dehado. Mga naghahanap ng pag-asang umangat. Isang lider na tutulong sa kanila at tutuparin ang kaniyang pangako. Isang kakampi sa pagharap sa hamon ng buhay,” she added.

Bernardo said her choice for President is Robredo, citing how the latter will fulfill the dreams of many Filipinos.

“Ganyan si Leni Robredo dahil kapag siya ang naging Pangulo, ang mga plano't pangarap nating maayos na bansa at magandang buhay para sa Pilipino magiging posible. Kaya ako, ano plano ko? Ang plano ko sa May 9 gawing Pangulo si Leni Robredo. Sana kayo rin,” Bernardo said.

“Leni Robredo, siya ang totoo,” she said after putting on a pink shirt, the color of which changed to purple, then red, then blue, then green - echoing Robredo’s campaign messaging of being open to all colors.

Her boyfriend Daniel Padilla, whose mother Karla Estrada is running under the banner of Robredo’s rival Marcos Jr. did not offer a message, but was seen helping unveil a Robredo-Pangilinan mural.

KathNiel immediately trended on Twitter right after the airing of the video.

Meanwhile, actress Liza Soberano also joined the growing list of celebrities who publicly backed the presidential bid of Robredo on May 9 polls.

Soberano delivered a greeting for Robredo who is celebrating her birthday on the same day while wearing a pink sweatshirt, the political color of the Vice President.

“I hope on your very special day that God blesses all your heart desires. I, along with millions of Filipinos, believe in you and your capabilities to run this country. As a woman, it makes me extremely proud to say all that you have achieved and all that you bravely dream of doing for our country,” Soberano said.

“Know that on your special day, you are loved and supported by many. I am with you VP Leni. I love you very much.”

Bernardo, Padilla, and Soberano joined the likes of Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valencio, Julia Barretto, Andrea Brillantes, and Angel Locsin in supporting Robredo’s candidacy.