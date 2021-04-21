Who’s your guess? ABS-CBN teases cast reveal of ‘Doctor Foster’ remake

MANILA — Amid hot anticipation surrounding the recently announced Philippine adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” ABS-CBN teased on Wednesday the nearing reveal of the actress who will play the coveted title role.

She is the Philippines' Doctor Foster. Guess who? pic.twitter.com/LHgZ22KLir — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) April 21, 2021

On its social media channels, producer Dreamscape Entertainment shared a poster showing the original British actress, Suranne Jones as Dr. Gemma, and her South Korean counterpart, Kim Hee-ae as Dr. Ji in “The World of the Married.”

Between the two versions is the silhouette of a woman representing the Philippine depiction of the doctor.

“She is the Philippines’ Doctor Foster. Guess who?” the teaser’s description reads.

Since ABS-CBN confirmed on April 13 its collaboration with BBC Studios to develop a local “Doctor Foster,” fans of the series and its Korean adaptation have suggested names to fill in the roles of the doctor, her husband, and the latter’s mistress.

Screen veteran Judy Ann Santos has emerged as the popular choice of fans to play the title character. The likes of Jodi Sta. Maria, Angel Aquino, and Sunshine Dizon have, meanwhile, been rumored to be in the running for the role.

The equally significant role of the mistress was previously rumored to have been given to “Fan Girl” best actress Charlie Dizon, but she has since denied that to be the case. Fan suggestions for the character so far have included Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano, and Julia Barretto.

Dreamscape Entertainment, the group behind the long-running “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and the ongoing “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” will start production on the remake within the year.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC