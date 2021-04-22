Julia Barretto tells Gerald Anderson she is willing to leave showbiz for a quiet life

MANILA – For the first time, Gerald Anderson featured his girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto, on his vlog.

For his latest upload, Anderson made Barretto eat some street food which she has never tried before while also asking her personal questions.

Among the food that Barretto tasted were isaw, balunbalunan, dugo, binato and more.

In between trying out various street food, Anderson asked Barretto if she would be willing to leave showbiz for a normal life.

“Anytime,” she quipped. “I always dream of living a simple and quiet family life.”

The actress said in the next five to 10 years, it is her hope to build her own family.

Nonetheless, she admitted that since she was a kid, she has always imagined herself as an actress when she becomes an adult.

“Because I feel like at an early age, I was already exposed to this life because I grew up and my aunts would take me to their work, my dad and my mom. It was kind of the only life I knew so I felt like that’s where I was gonna end up. Now. But in the future, a simple quiet life is what I dream,” she said.

The celebrity couple also talked about having impromptu getaways together, with Barretto said that’s when she always has the best time with her boyfriend.

“The best. 'Yun nga 'yung hinihintay ko. I like,” she said. “We always talk about [my ideal vacation with you]. Road trip from state to another.”

Towards the end of the vlog, Anderson asked Barretto what makes her blush.

“You make me blush,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

After his admission of their relationship last March, Anderson and Barretto have been more active in posting photos of them together on their respective social media accounts.

The actor has also been seen attending family gatherings of the Barrettos, the last one being the birthday of his girlfriend’s younger brother Leon.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC