MANILA – Regine Velasquez was reduced to tears during her birthday celebration on “Magandang Buhay” after her “Ate” Sharon Cuneta visited to personally greet her on the special occasion.

In the morning show’s Friday episode, the Asia’s Songbird teared up after a series of video messages from several celebrities she has worked with such as Piolo Pascual, Darren Espanto, and Gloc-9.

Her tears continued to flow when it was Megastar’s turn to deliver her birthday greeting.

According to Cuneta, she is proud of Velasquez, who has become one of the faces of OPM through the years.

“You’re one of the quality human beings I know. Kayo ni Ogie (Alcasid) actually. I am proud of all your success. But, I am most proud of the heart you have. I am proud to be your Ate. I’m proud to be your friend. I’m proud to be your student,” the veteran actress said.

Cuneta is hopeful that they will have a new project together.

“Always remember na kahit hindi tayo magkasama araw-araw, araw-araw mahal na mahal ka ni Ate, anytime you need me. I love you,” she added.

A tearful Velasquez was grateful for Cuneta’s appearance on the show and for their long-lasting friendship.

“Maraming salamat Ate. Kararating palang po niya pero nandito siya. Ikaw ang generous. Ikaw ang pinangarap ko maka-close. At nangyari na. I love you, Ate,” the host said.

She also expressed gratitude to “Magandang Buhay” for giving her another family, and to her fans, who have stayed with her all throughout her showbiz career.

“Nakakatuwa na magkaroon ng show na ginawa kang pamilya. Maraming-maraming salamat sa tiwala,” she continued.

Velasquez will continue her birthday celebration on Sunday on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

