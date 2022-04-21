Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Tears flowed inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house as Paolo Alcantara reunited with his brother, actor JC Alcantara, and father Bonifacio during Thursday's episode.

Before their tearful meeting, Paolo had no clue that JC and Bonifacio had already been inside the house since the housemates were separated into two groups.

Much to his surprise, Paolo and his Museum Group were tasked to do a live human diorama of their family picture taken during the Christmas holidays.

Unaware of the special visitors, the Museum Group recreated Alcantara's family photo and let the Tour Group see their diorama.

Tears started to fall when Paolo saw the other group with his brother and father. He did not stop crying from the moment his father explained the story behind their family photo.

JC, on the other hand, joined the human diorama while in tears, too. Paolo could not move as part of Kuya’s task.

“Sobrang proud na proud ako sa 'yo. Hindi mo man napapansin kasi busy ako. Tuwing nakikita kita, grabe, nakikita ko 'yung sarili ko sa 'yo na gusto mo talaga tumulong sa 'min. Mahal na mahal kita, Paolo,” the Kapamilya actor said weeping.

The rest of the housemates also broke down when it was Bonifacio’s turn to give a heartfelt message to his “bunso.”

“Love you, anak. Mahal na mahal kita. Maging matatag ka. Kung anuman ang masaya rito, pagbutihan mo. Mahal na mahal kita anak. Masaya akong nakita kita. Sobrang saya-saya ko,” said Bonifacio, who kissed his son twice.





Before meeting Paolo, Bonifacio briefly shared to Big Brother how he missed his family as he works far from their home as a construction worker.

According to him, he has been working in construction sites since he was 13 years old.

“Pag Linggo, binabawi ko na lang sa kanila. Mahirap po kaso kailangan tiisin para sila'y buhayin ko. Para sila makapag-aral. Ayoko sila mapares sakin. Ako ang tinapos ko lang Grade 6 ako. Iba kasi yung may pinag-aralan,” he said.

