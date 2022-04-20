JC Alcantara to surprise brother inside ‘PBB’ house

Screenshot from Kapamilya Online Live

Kapamilya actor JC Alcantara has entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” house to surprise his younger brother, Paolo, who is a teen housemate in this season.

On Wednesday’s episode, Big Brother invited Alcantara to visit his brother, who previously revealed idolizing him.

The actor shared to “Kuya” that he was surprised to see Paolo speaking to other housemates, knowing that his brother is an extremely shy person.

“Nagulat ako pagpasok niya sa PBB, nakikipag-communicate na siya sa mga tao. Kasi sobrang mahiyain talaga niya, bata palang yan. Hindi ko siya nakikitang nakikisama sa mga tao. Si Paolo, sobrang na-spoil sakin,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara then teared up when he spoke about his dreams for Paolo, citing how the latter gave his first earnings from Kumu to their mother to pay for their bills.

“Marami po akong pangarap sa kapatid ko, Kuya. Natuwa po ako sa kaniya nung nag-join siya dito sa Kumu. Yung pera na kinita niya, binigay niya kay Nanay pambayad ng kuryente. Yung iba, binigay niya sa kapatid ko pampagawa ng bubong,” a tearful Alcantara said.

Alcantara, however, has to do several tasks given by Big Brother before reuniting with his brother. He first entered the Tour Group where Paolo is not part of.

He was greeted by five other housemates, who were all shocked to see him in person. One of the tasks given by “Kuya” was for Alcantara to tie the housemates' hair together – a reenactment of what happened in Teen Edition 1 of “PBB.”

Meanwhile, Paolo, who is staying with the Museum Group, has no clue that his eldest brother is inside the house.

He was called inside the confession room for the third diorama that his group needed to portray. Much to his surprise, Paolo saw their family photo which was taken during a New Year celebration.

“Masaya ako dahil buo kaming magpapamilya. And malungkot ako kasi si Papa nagtatrabaho sa Cabanatuan. Napapalayo siya sa amin,” Paolo opened up.

For the next episode, it was teased that aside from JC, their father will also enter the house and meet Paolo while he is in a live human diorama.

