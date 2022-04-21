Iza Calzado endorses Vice President Leni Robredo for president. Facebook: Iza Calzado

MANILA — In endorsing the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, acclaimed actress Iza Calzado referenced her well-loved characters on screen, even quoting a memorable line from the movie “Starting Over Again.”

Calzado, the latest high-profile showbiz personality to back Robredo’s candidacy, released her endorsement video Thursday.

In a reference to her “Encantadia” character, Calzado held out a blue gem (“brilyante ng hangin” in the series), as she spoke of passing on responsibilities.

She also wore a veil to resemble the image of Mother Mary. In “Starting Over Again,” her character Patty was compared to the Christian figure. The depiction came with the reminder to vote for someone who inspires kindness and true unity.

“Nagiging lakas siya para sabay-sabay na hindi lang bumangon, kung 'di kumilos at tumulong,” she said.

“Iyan ang Pilipinas na pangarap ko. Iyan ang Pilipinas na masarap mahalin. At alam niyo naman, ‘In love, there is no fear,’” she added, quoting Patty’s line.

Interestingly, Calzado’s co-star and screen rival in “Starting Over Again,” Toni Gonzaga, is a staunch loyalist of Robredo’s opponent, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Their leading man in that film, Piolo Pascual, earlier released his own endorsement video for Robredo.