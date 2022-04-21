Dionne Monsanto gives birth to a baby girl

Photos from Dionne Monsanto's Instagram account

Former actress Dionne Monsanto is now a mother after giving birth to a baby girl in Switzerland on April 18.

Monsanto revealed the good news last April 20 with a clip of her newborn child sleeping in a cradle.

“I have the best view ever. Our baby girl, born on 18 April 2022 at 4:22AM,” she said in the caption.

Last February, Monsanto flaunted her baby bump on social media during the 29th week of her pregnancy.

Speaking of her pregnancy, Monsanto said she’s never been this “in love with life and with love itself.”

“I am so wildly grateful to the universe for conspiring in my favor.”

Monsanto married Ryan Stalder in Switzerland in March last year.

Their wedding came a month after Monsanto announced her retirement from show business, saying she will be going to Switzerland to be with Stalder.

Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”