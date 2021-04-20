Why Yam Concepcion is comfortable doing daring scenes for 'Init sa Magdamag'

MANILA – Yam Concepcion said her boyfriend has no problem about her role in “Init sa Magdamag” even if it requires her to do daring scenes with her co-stars Gerald Anderson and JM de Guzman.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Concepcion shared it was actually her long-time boyfriend Miguel Cuunjieng who encouraged her to do the project.

“He’s very proud. He said, ‘Oh my gosh, after so many years, finally.’ Sabi ko nga, ‘Parang I don’t want to do this project kasi parang hindi ko kaya 'yung bigat, 'yung responsibilidad,’ kasi you’re the lead. Sabi niya, ‘You know what Yam? I think you owe it to yourself. You’ve worked so hard and you deserve it.’”

Concepcion feels fortunate to be in a relationship with a man who will never make her pick between career and love life.

“Knowing Miguel, he would never give me that choice. It’s a mature kind of love. It’s a supportive kind of love. Kasi sanay tayo na parati tayong pinapapili, love, career. That’s normal but totally unfair. He would never give me that choice,” she said.

When asked how daring her role is in this project, she quipped: “Sobrang init, mainit na mainit. We do have love scenes.”

Concepcion, nonetheless, has her full trust with her directors and co-actors, saying their love scenes are all done with taste.

“It’s all about trust in your director kung paano nila ima-mount 'yung eksena na' yun, and your co-actor as well. So far, I’ve been very fortunate that lahat ng mga ka-love scene ko, very respectful naman sila and very professional,” she said.

“Of course [pinag-uusapan din naman bago gumawa ng love scenes], sasabihin kung saang parte ang hindi ka pwedeng hawakan, or [where] you’re comfortable. ‘Hanggang dito lang ba?’ At least kapag ganun, meron kayong understanding.”

According to Concepcion, she has no qualms about doing daring scenes because she knows that they are all just part of an act.

“Set aside the kissing scene or whatever. You are not you. You are a different person when you’re in front of the camera, when you are taping already. You’re putting yourself in someone else’s shoes so it’s not you who is kissing the person,” she said.

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” aired its pilot episode on Monday, starting sweet with the introduction of Anderson’s and Concepcion’s characters.

Following its primetime debut, the ABS-CBN series will air on weeknights and is available to access across nine platforms: Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.