MANILA - Xian Lim penned a heartfelt message for his girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu, who is celebrating her birthday.

Calling Chiu her “favorite person,” Lim said: “Truly, madly, deeply in love with you and I cherish every single moment I have with you.”

Lim said he is proud of how they stayed by each other’s side through the years.

“Nothing beats silencing all the noise around us. Let the naysayers talk and assume all they want. No one knows more about our relationship than you and I,” he said.

Professing his feelings for Chiu, Lim said: “I love you and I will always be here by your side.”

“Happy Birthday love. Always be the wonderful person that you are. Stay lovable and stay indestructible no matter how much the world tries to shake you,” he added.

He then reminded Chiu to keep inspiring the people around her.

“Stay happy and outshine everyone with your kindness,” he said.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.