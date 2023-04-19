MANILA – Iwa Moto shared a lighthearted moment with Pampi Lacson after he expressed his interest in watching a movie starring his ex-wife Jodi Sta. Maria on Netflix.

On Instagram, Moto shared a brief video clip of her teasing Lacson about the movie he was watching as he struggled to name the title of the film or its lead star.

Despite this, Moto simply laughed it off, while saying, “Bakit hindi mo masabi, sinong pinapanood mo?”

It turns out, the couple were watching the the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Labyu with an Accent,” starring Sta. Maria and Coco Martin.

In the caption of her post, Moto said they didn't get to watch the movie in the cinema, but were glad that it was now available on Netflix.

“Di namin napanood sa sine buti nasa Netflix na yung movie ni @jodistamaria. Buti na lang talaga nagbago na ako di na ako selosa. Labyu,” she said.

It was not new for fans to see Moto supporting Sta. Maria and vice versa as they have forged a close friendship.

Moto has repeatedly expressed in the past that she considers Sta. Maria and Lacson’s son Thirdy as her own.

Moto and Lacson also have two children, Hiromi Aiko Eve and Caleb Jiro.