Screenshot from 'Princess Diana' music video.

TikTok hitmaker Ice Spice has dropped a new song with top Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj titled "Princess Diana."

The artists stunned fans in pink and also released an extended play with different versions of the song.

Ice Spice is known for her TikTok hit track "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2" with British singer PinkPantheress.

This year, Minaj has released "Red Ruby da Sleeze" and "WTF" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

She will be releasing a new track with German singer-songwriter Kim Petras titled "Alone."

The teaser also has a sample of "Better Off Alone" by Alice Deejay which was also in "Play Hard" by David Guetta with Akon and Ne-Yo.

