“Inggit much.”

This was the general sentiment of many netizens when “Pinoy Big Brother” host Richard Juan crossed paths with Thai actor Win Metawin in Thailand.

Juan took to Instagram to share his photo with Metawin, who rose to fame for his role as Tine on the boys' love (BL) series “2Gether: The Series.”

“Well, look who I found! PS. Why do I look so haggard,” Juan said in the caption.

Netizens quickly trooped to the comment section to express how envious they were with the “PBB” alumnus for meeting the Thai star.

“Waaaaaaaaa.. SUPER DUPER HYPER MEGA ULTRA inggit ako!!” a fan commented.

"OMG RICHARDDDDD. IS THIS LEGITTTT??? LIKE OMG. PH REPRESENT!!!! WIN METAWINNNNNN,... SANA ALLL,” a surprised netizen reacted.

Other netizens even kiddingly asked Juan to “fall in line” and bring Metawin to the Philippines.

“MARUNONG PO SANA TAYONG PUMILA, NOH? CHAAAR,” a user said.

“Richard Juan iuwi mo siya dito sa pinas,” another fan added.

According to a report of PUSH, Juan is in Bangkok for a vacation and entrepreneurial ventures for his company 28 Squared Studios.

He said a common friend introduced him to Metawin.

Metawin gained fans from across the world after his pairing with Bright Vachirawit on “2Gether: The Series” and its sequel “Still 2Gether.”