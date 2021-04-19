‘She’s supposed to get better’: Geneva Cruz’s mother dies due to COVID-19

MANILA — Singer Geneva Cruz is mourning the passing of her mother, Marilyn Cruz, on Monday after contracting COVID-19.

“With hearts broken and full of sorrow, our family would like to let you know that our Mom and Grandmother, Marilyn Cruz, is now in heaven,” Cruz wrote on Instagram.

“We will forever remember each of you who prayed and helped in whatever way that you can. She is gone too soon, and no one can ever replace her in our hearts. See you on the other side, mama.”

Just hours prior to her announcement, Cruz was still chronicling her mother’s condition while in hospital confinement, saying the latter had been making progress after initially being placed under critical care.

“My mom’s blood oxygen is only 46 because of her severe pneumonia. She needs to be intubated,” she said earlier in the day.

“This was her yesterday,” Cruz said, referring to a photo of her mother on a video call with her. “How can she not be okay today when she was okay yesterday?! I don’t understand this! She’s supposed to get better.”

Cruz, 45, first shared that Marilyn had contracted COVID-19 on April 11. At the time, Cruz set up an online concert to raise funds for her mother’s hospitalization.

