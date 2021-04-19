Rachelle Ann Go, husband mark 3rd wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Theater actress and singer Rachelle Ann Go and her husband Martin Spies celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Posting snaps of her and Spies with their baby Lukas Judah on Instagram, Go shared her short but sweet message for her husband on their special day.

"We are 3 in our 3rd wedding anniversary. Thank you for being the best @spiesmj I praise God for you everyday. I love you," Go wrote in the caption.

On Instagram Stories, Go said they went on two dates to mark the occasion.

For his part, Spies also shared a photo of him with Go and their baby as he shared his special note for his wife.

"3 years married today. So much to be grateful for. All the glory to God. Love watching you be a mama, Shin! Love you!" Spies wrote.

Go gave birth to their son Lukas last month.

They currently reside in London.

