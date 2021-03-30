Rachelle Ann Go gives birth to first child

MANILA — Rachelle Ann Go has given birth to her first child, the singer announced on Tuesday.

On Instagram, Go shared a photo of her with her newborn and her husband, Martin Spies.

“Lukas Judah Spies has arrived!” she wrote in the caption, indicating he was born on March 26.

Sharing the meaning of her child’s name, Go said “Lukas” stands for “bring of light,” while “Judah” means “let Him be praised.”

Go currently resides in London, UK with Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

In November 2020, Go said she was at first reluctant to cross the milestone of becoming a mother, but credited her faith for helping her feel “ready” to care for another life.

