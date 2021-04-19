New title, poster of Thai series ‘I Told Sunset About You Part 2’ revealed

Thai media company Nadao Bangkok on Monday revealed the new title and poster of the second part of the hit coming-of-age series "I Told Sunset About You."

In the poster, Oh-aew (PP Krit) with his new red hair is seen lying in bed beside Teh (Billkin Putthipong) with the new title “I Promised You The Moon.”

“My heart is yours, always. Unchanged,” the blurb read.

The new series will premiere on May 27 on Line TV.

Fans can expect five new episodes following Teh and Oh-aew’s journey in college as a couple.

"I Told Sunset About You" changed the game in the boy’s love series genre with its coming-of-age storyline. The series follows two schoolboys from Phuket and their struggle to be admitted at a university.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: