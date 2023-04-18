Maxie flaunts Pinoy roots in 'Queen of the Universe' snippet

Screenshot from Maxie's Facebook account.

Filipina drag queen Maxie flaunted her roots in the latest snippet of "Queen of the Universe" released Monday.

In the more than 2-minute clip, Maxie wore a white attire with accents of the Philippine flag. They also sang their own lyrics to the tune of the theme song of the singing competition.

"My imperfection now my greatest strength, you will see. I may be humble but I'll be here for eternity," Maxie said in her lyrics.

Maxie was among the 10 contestants to compete and the only competitor from Southeast Asia.

"Queen of the Universe" is a singing competition for drag queens and the winner will receive a cash prize of $250,000. The show will premiere on June 2.

Grag Queen from Brazil was the first winner of "Queen of the Universe" with Ada Vox, a former "American Idol" contestant, as runner-up.

RELATED VIDEO: