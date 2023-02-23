Pinoy drag queen Maxie joins 'Queen of the Universe' S2

Photo from 'Queen of the Universe' Twitter account.

Filipino queen Maxie will be joining the roster of contestants of the second season of international drag singing competition "Queen of the Universe."

In the cast reveal of the show, Maxie was among the 10 contestants to compete and the only one from Southeast Asia.

Among the contestants are former "Drag Race Holland" contestant Love Masisi (Netherlands), former "Drag Race Italia" contestant Aura Eternal (Italy), Chloe V (Brazil), Jazell Barbie Royale (United States), Militia Scunt (United States), Miss Sistrata (Israel), Taiga Brava (Mexico), Trevor Ashley (Australia), and Viola (United Kingdom).

"Queen of the Universe" is a singing competition for drag queens and the winner will receive a cash prize of $250,000. The show will premiere on March 31.

Grag Queen from Brazil was the first winner of "Queen of the Universe" with Ada Vox, a former "American Idol" contestant, as runner-up.

In an Instagram post, Maxie expressed his gratitude for being part of the cast, saying it is a dream come true.

"I have always dreamt of performing in an international stage and I can't believe it's finally happening!!! I have been waiting for this all my life!" Maxie said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you for all the love and support! We will fight and we will get that crown!" he added.

