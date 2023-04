MANILA — Julia Montes and Alden Richards are headlining the upcoming movie “Five Break-Ups and a Romance.”

Their project was announced on Tuesday at a media conference.

LOOK: #JuliaMontes makes her surprise film collaboration with #AldenRichards in “Five Break-Ups and A Romance” to be directed by Irene Villamor under Cornerstone Entertainment’s CS Studios, Myriad and GMA Films, to be shot in Singapore | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/hADF0pSjc8 — Mario Dumaual (@mario_dumaual) April 18, 2023

Back in December, Montes said in an interview that she planned to become more active in terms of acting this 2023.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time rumored boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.