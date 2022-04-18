MANILA -- Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid have released a new song titled "I L Y" with DJ MOD, which is now available on digital streaming platforms.

The lyrics video of the song has also been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

The fee- good love song is composed by DJ MOD, and produced by DJ MOD with Darren and Cashwell Kutfive Music.

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 10 last November 8.

