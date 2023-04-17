LOOK: KaladKaren serves as Star Patroller for TV Patrol

Kaladkaren as Star Patroller for TV Patrol. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — TV host-actress Jervi Li, popularly known as KaladKaren, has made another big feat for the LGBT community as she served as the Star Patroller of "TV Patrol."

In Monday's episode, KaladKaren read the news about the engagement of pageant queens Cindy Obenita and Meiji Cruz along with Maja Salvador's bridal shower.

KaladKaren recently bagged the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the comedy riot "Here Comes the Groom," making "herstory" as the first trans woman to win in the Metro Manila Film Festival category.

She was nominated along with Ana Abad Santos for "Love You Long Time" and Maris Racal also for "Here Comes the Groom."

KaladKaren dedicated her win to the LGBT community, noting how the sector can excel in the film industry.

Kaladkared is a known impersonator of TV anchor Karen Davila and served as a judge in the hit competition series "Drag Race Philippines" season 1.

RELATED VIDEO: