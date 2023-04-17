Jona is new 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' judge

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM singer Jona is now part of "It's Showtime" as the newest judge of the singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan (TNT).

After performing her songs "Tinatapos Ko Na," "Maghihintay Ako" and "’Til the End of Time" with TNT's quarterfinalists, Jona was welcomed on Monday by the noontime show's hosts.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po sa napakamainit na pag-welcome sa akin dito sa 'It's Showtime' bilang pinakabagong hurado ng Tawag ng Tanghalan. Maraming, maraming salamat po Showtime family and sa lahat po nang sumuporta. Thank you," Jona said.

"Excited ako at saka kinakabahan. Excited ang saya-saya. Kanina nung nagre-rehearse kami ang ganda ng prod, parang pang-grand finals na 'yung ginawa namin ng contenders. Ang gagaling," she added.

Dubbed as the Fearless Diva, Jona, who is part of the ASAP Birit Queens, has recoerded several Kapamilya series and movie theme songs.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.