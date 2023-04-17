Photo from Maricel Laxa's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor Donny Pangilinan said he will cherish working with his mother Maricel Laxa in.the upcoming barkada esports-themed movie "GG."

"Maraming advantages, siyempre, I know who she is, she know who I am inside out, everything. I've never had a project co-starring with my mom, that to me is an advantage because I will never forget that ever, 'yung pinakauna kong project with my mom," the actor told reporters in a press conference Sunday.

"I always wanted to work with her. She's such a gifted person, a gifted individual, and the fact that I even get to share the limelight, the spotlight with her, 'yun pa lang blessing na 'yun," he added.

Pangilinan also said he had fun shooting the film .

"Dahil nga nanay ko siya, maraming bagay doon na kailangan naming ibahin because we don't want to give the audience what they already know," Pangilinan said.

"The hard part was to take away what we are in real life. I'm very close with my mom and portraying two different characters who don't really show what they are in real life like us, it's very different. It's very different from who we are, my character, my mom's character but it was really fun," he added.

Meanwhile, the young actor also shared how proud he is to invest in his first house.

"Medyo patapos na. I'm really excited to have that kasi first house ko na na-build from ground up, first property na nabili ko from ground up, dinesgn, kinonstruct. To see it unfold is very fulfilling," he said.

Pangilinan also shared how he looked up to actor Piolo Pascual.

"Nung unang pumasok ako sa Sun Life, siya ang unang nag-text sa 'kin na welcome to the family. Sobrang na-appreciate ko 'yun kasi napi-feel ko talaga na I am part of a new family," he said.

"Even in (competing) in triathlons, I would see him enjoy and he's been a part of this for so many years. We're actually gonna ride for the first time together sa Cycle PH. I look up to him because he has achieved so much in his career."

RELATED VIDEO: