'Never Enough' singer gets first golden buzzer in new season of 'Britain's Got Talent'

The new season of “Britain’s Got Talent” kicked off with a bang as it handed out this edition's first golden buzzer.

The recognition was given to singer Loren Allred, the voice behind the song “Never Enough” off the soundtrack of the film “The Greatest Showman.”

“I think some of you guys have actually heard my voice but you don’t know my face. I sang the song ‘Never Enough’ on ‘The Greatest Showman,’” she disclosed just before belting out the ballad.

“I was hired to do the reference vocals for the actresses so they could learn the songs. They had me come in ang sing ‘Never Enough’ and it really was Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Jenny Lind, who said that ‘I think Lauren should sing the song and I’ll lip sync,” she added.

Allred said she feels the song was meant for her and she is now ready “to put a face to the song” that’s why she decided to make it her audition piece.

Not even halfway through the ballad, Allred already had the audiences on their feet, with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams looking absolutely floored.

After her performance and before the judges could even comment on Allred, Holden elatedly pressed the golden buzzer for the singer, sending her all the way through to the semi-finals of the competition.

“I am absolutely shaking. I cannot believe I’ve had this incredible opportunity to give you your moment to shine because this is it,” Holden said.

“We are just in the palm of your hand from the very first note. I can’t think there’s been many experiences on the show where we’ve ever had that feeling,” said Williams.

Dixon, for her part, feels like a superstar has arrived, describing Allred’s audition as “otherworldly.”

Cowell, meantime, said Allred’s performance was one of the most incredible audition moments he’s ever experienced.

“I am speechless. I am so happy for you. Timing in life is everything and maybe this is your moment now. Congratulations and thank you,” he told the singer.

