Angelica takes final bow as teleserye star as ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ ends

MANILA — Screen veteran Angelica Panganiban took her final bow as a teleserye actress on Friday, with the conclusion of the primetime series “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”

Panganiban, 34, whose acting career spans nearly 30 years, has been firm about her decision to retire from teleserye work, with “Walang Hanggang Paalam” as her final project in the format.

Panganiban portrayed Celine, a mother on a desperate search for her kidnapped son, in the ABS-CBN series, which ended its seven-month run with the reunion of the character’s family.

In the April 16 finale, Celine and Emman (Paulo Avelino), her once estranged partner and the father of her child, got engaged after hurdling the nightmare of nearly losing their son.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” was among the first batch ABS-CBN scripted dramas that went into production during the coronavirus pandemic, and in the wake of the network’s broadcast crisis due to its franchise denial by a congressional panel.

Panganiban originally considered the 2018’s “Playhouse” as her swan song, but the back-to-back crises convinced her to agree to take on another teleserye lead role, she earlier said.

In a farewell statement on Instagram, posted just as “Walang Hanggang Paalam” aired its final episode, Panganiban recalled fondly her experience filming the series, but also reiterated her decision to bid goodbye to teleserye work.

“Masaya, mahirap, nakakapagod, nakakabaliw, nakaka tulala, pero masaya. Kakaibang experience ang dulot ng ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam,’” she wrote.

“For 6 months, magkakasama kami sa isang hotel na naging bahay na namin. Katrabaho na naging pamilya. Hindi madali na malayo ka sa comfort zone mo lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya. Pero itong samahan na ito ang nagpatibay ng kalooban at agam agam sa mga panahong bibigay ka na,” Panganiban said.

The actress then thanked her home network of three decades, ABS-CBN, as well as series producer Dreamscape Entertainment, for entrusting her with the role of Celine. “Nabatukan ko siguro ang sarili ko kung tinanggihan ko ang show na ‘to,” she quipped.

Addressing viewers who followed the series, amid ABS-CBN’s migration to digital, Panganiban said: “Taos pusong pasasalamat. Wala kami, kung wala kayo.

“Pero katulad ng lahat ng bagay, meron itong katapusan. At hanggang dito na lang po kami. Kahit mahirap magpaalam, ito ay kailangan. Paalam mula kay Celine Delgado.”

