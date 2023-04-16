This Gen Z band gets inspiration from Eraserheads

The members of Sam's Script are aged 15 to 17. Handout

Composed of artists 15 to 17 years old, Gen Z band Sam’s Script considers the iconic Eraserheads as its source of inspiration for its music.

Having recently performed at Quezon City Science High School for its “Harana: Himig ng Awiting Pag-ibig” event, Sam's Script is aiming to perform on bigger stages.

During the show, Sam’s Script performed Juan Karlos’ “Buwan,” IVOS’ “Dulo ng Hangganan,” The 1975’s “About You,” Nica Del Rosario’s “Rosas,” and Eraserheads’ “Alapaap.” The members were styled by celebrity stylist Ton Lao.

“It was a great experience. We were the second band the audience wanted to hear as band of the night,” said the band’s guitarist Kia David.

When asked who they consider to be their music influence, the young indie group mentioned how the Eraserheads inspires them to write and produce songs that affect listeners, with the intent of moving and inspiring people.

Band members Joaquin Interior (17), Jayce Cruz (15), Kia David (16), Naz Custodio (17), EJ Maximo (15), and Luke Baldonado (15) agreed that the group doesn't have a leader.

“Mayroong purpose ang bawat isa. We talk. We collaborate. We sing. Kapag nagpe-perform kami, ang iniisip namin ‘yung IV Of Spades, Beatles, and talagang Eraserheads,” they said.

“Ang Eraserheads kasi really sets the bar high. Their songs are timeless and relatable. Hanggang ngayon, people sing their songs. Makikita mo ‘yung different emotions ng tao kapag nagpe-perform sila. They are creative and very passionate.”

What sets them apart from other young groups? They answered, “Three-piece song put all to one (medley).”

“Mahilig kami sa medley. We can really find open notes for every song that we can connect to another song. The challenge siguro is probably figuring out how to connect the songs we want like changing its key or its tone but we didn’t really had a hard time because everyone is good at everything they do. We don’t really practice our parts together. We practice first at homes individually. Then, add some spice to it na lang kapag nagpra-practice na.”

The indie group wants fans to see them as musicians with different characters. They described Joaquin as “bass genius,” Jayce as “creative,” Kia as “driver of the band,” Naz as “passionate,” EJ as “consistent,” and Luke as “enthusiastic.”

For Sam’s Script, “This is just the beginning.”

“We know na marami pa kaming pagdadaanan as a group. It’s nice to see people na naa-appreciate ‘yung young generation now. Our producer Ace David is also planning to have a mini concert.”